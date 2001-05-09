Buffalo Wild Wings To Expand Franchise System By 20 Percent

Minneapolis - Buffalo Wild Wings International Inc. announced plans this week to grow their franchise system 20 percent in 2001, adding 20 new locations to the company's roster of 94 franchises in 21 states. The company awarded 14 franchise licenses and area development agreements in the first quarter of 2001 and opened a new franchise store in Columbia, Missouri.

Buffalo Wild Wings awarded licenses in Wilmington, North Carolina; Westland, Michigan; Woodlands, Texas; Ft. Walton Beach, Florida; Zanesville, Ohio; and Michigan City, Indiana.

"Buffalo Wild Wings' franchise system is very healthy and growing from within," says Steve David, COO of Buffalo Wild Wings. "Our existing franchisees are seeking and being approved for new stores because Buffalo Wild Wings is a solid concept."

More than 50 percent of Buffalo Wild Wings' franchise licenses are awarded to existing franchisees, but David adds that the company is "attracting great food operators from other concepts all over the country with the simplicity of our menu and kitchen operations." -Buffalo Wild Wings

