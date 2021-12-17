Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
Looking for Value? Why It Might Be Time to Try ZIM

ZIM seems to be a good value pick, as it has decent revenue metrics to back up its earnings, and is seeing solid earnings estimate revisions as well.

Value investing is always a very popular strategy, and for good reason. After all, who doesn’t want to find stocks that have low PEs, solid outlooks, and decent dividends?

Fortunately for investors looking for this combination, we have identified a strong candidate which may be an impressive value; ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. ZIM.

ZIM in Focus

ZIM may be an interesting play thanks to its forward PE of 1.3 its P/S ratio of 0.7, and its decent dividend yield of 20.2%. These factors suggest that ZIM is a pretty good value pick, as investors have to pay a relatively low level for each dollar of earnings, and that ZIM has decent revenue metrics to back up its earnings.

But before you think that ZIM is just a pure value play, it is important to note that it has been seeing solid activity on the earnings estimate front as well. For current year earnings, the consensus has gone up by 20.5% in the past 30 days, thanks to two upward revisions in the past one month compared to none lower.

This estimate strength is actually enough to push ZIM to a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), suggesting it is poised to outperform. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

So really, ZIM is looking great from a number of angles thanks to its PE below 20, a P/S ratio below one, and a strong Zacks Rank, meaning that this company could be a great choice for value investors at this time.



