These Are the 10 Biggest Media Cryptocurrencies

Blockchain and cryptocurrencies are helping several industries to overcome their biggest challenges. Now, it is doing the same with the media industry, which has long been plagued with issues like digital piracy, fraudulent content, inaccurate royalty distributions and more. Blockchain and cryptocurrencies help users with the delivery and streaming of content, as well as in getting payment for it. Let’s take a look at the ten biggest media cryptocurrencies:

vjkombajn / Pixabay - Valuewalk

Q3 2021 hedge fund letters, conferences and more

Ten Biggest Media Cryptocurrencies

We have used the market capitalization as of December 17 (from coinmarketcap.com) to rank the ten biggest media cryptocurrencies. Following are the ten biggest media cryptocurrencies:

Kin (KIN: >$138 million)

Launched in 2017, it is a decentralized cryptocurrency that is designed to integrate across Mobile and Web Apps. Kin has a built-in incentive model for rewarding developers for increased usage. KIN is down over 16% in the last seven days and is presently trading around $0.00008222. It has an all-time low of $0.000002355 (January 2020) and an all-time high of $0.001493 (January 2018).

Steem (STEEM: >$167 million)

Launched in July 2016, it is a community-focused blockchain that offers an instant earning opportunity to users. Steem’s objective is to provide users with a platform to post curated content online and get the payment in cryptocurrency. STEEM is down over 9% in the last seven days and is presently trading around $0.427. It has an all-time low of $0.06919 (March 2017) and an all-time high of $8.57 (January 2018).

StormX (STMX: >$215 million)

Founded in 2015, it is a mobile app and browser extension that allows crypto users to get cash back for their online purchases. StormX has several enterprise partners, including Samsung, Nike and Lego. STMX is down over 14% in the last seven days and is presently trading around $0.02177. It has an all-time low of $0.0005756 (March 2020) and an all-time high of $0.2466 (January 2018).

Status (SNT: >$254 million)

Released in June 2017, it is an open-source messaging platform and a mobile interface as well. The interface enables users to interact with DApps that run on the ETH blockchain. SNT is down over 4% in the last seven days and is presently trading around $0.07331. It has an all-time low of $0.006196 (March 2020) and an all-time high of $0.6759 (January 2018).

Hive (HIVE: >$557 million)

Launched in 2020, it is a decentralized information sharing network that has a blockchain-based financial ledger. Its objective is to store vast amounts of content and make it available in a timely manner. HIVE is down over 9% in the last seven days and is presently trading around $1.46. It has an all-time low of $0.08694 (April 2020) and an all-time high of $3.42 (November 2021).

WAX (WAXP: >$880 million)

Released in 2017, the objective of this blockchain is to make e-commerce transactions fast, safe and simple for all involved parties. WAXP is down over 12% in the last seven days and is presently trading around $0.4726. It has an all-time low of $0.01596 (December 2019) and an all-time high of $5.01 (June 2021).

Theta Fuel (TFUEL: >$1.03 billion)

It is the second token (first being Theta Token) on the Theta blockchain. TFUEL is a utility token used in decentralized video and data delivery, and it also works as a gas token. TFUEL Coin is down over 15% in the last seven days and is presently trading around $0.1954. It has an all-time low of $0.0008897 (March 2020) and an all-time high of $0.6807 (June 2021).

Enjin Coin (ENJ: >$1.95 billion)

First announced in July 2017, it is a digital store of value that is used to back the value of the blockchain assets like non-fungible tokens (NFTs). It is a project of Enjin, which offers an ecosystem of interconnected, blockchain-based gaming products. Enjin Coin is down over 10% in the last seven days and is presently trading around $2.32. It has an all-time low of $0.01562 (November 2017) and an all-time high of $4.85 (November 2021).

THETA (THETA: >$4.08 billion)

Launched in March 2019, it is a blockchain powered network that focuses on video streaming. Users primarily share bandwidth and computing resources on a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis on this decentralized network. THETA is down almost 10% in the last seven days and is presently trading around $4.09. It has an all-time low of $0.03977 (March 2020) and an all-time high of $15.90 (April 2021).

TRON (TRX: >$8.60 billion)

It is a blockchain-based operating system in which the objective is to make sure blockchain is suitable for daily use. TRON focuses on content sharing and entertainment and has acquired file sharing service BitTorrent back in 2018. TRX is down more than 10% in the last seven days and is presently trading around $0.08233. It has an all-time low of $0.001091 (September 2017) and an all-time high of $0.3004 (January 2018).