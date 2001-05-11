International Franchise News

<b></b>

May 11, 2001 2 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Akron, Ohio-Executive search firm Sanford Rose Associates has opened new offices in Hong Kong and Seoul to help local and multinational companies fill their growing needs for senior-level executives, managers and professionals. "The vibrant Asian market is ideal for the kind of personalized service and custom search techniques that we offer," says George Snider, president and CEO of SRA International, the parent company of Sanford Rose Associates. -SRA International

St. Petersburg, Florida-Payless Car Rental awarded franchise rights for the republic of Poland to Marceli K. Krol, owner of GlobalPoland Rent A Car. Global will be located in-terminal at the Warsaw Okecie International Airport. "We are happy to join Payless, as we are confident that under such an experienced company we can provide the best quality service to our customers," says Wlodek Zawojski, director of GlobalPoland. -Payless Car Rental

Reno, Nevada-Image Arts Etc., the retail digital photography and imaging franchise, announced that the company has granted its first international master franchise license to Samir Photographic Supplies Limited of Saudi Arabia. The company plans to open more than nine Image Arts Etc. centers over the next three years. -Internet Wire

Bangkok-Tricon Global Restaurants Inc. said it plans to expand rapidly this year in Asia, which already generates more than half its revenue outside the United States. Tricon executive vice president Peter Hearl said China, Japan and South Korea would each see a total of 100 new outlets this year of the company's main brands-KFC and Pizza Hut. -Reuters