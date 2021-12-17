Century Communities (CCS) Continues Expansion Spree in Florida

Century Complete, a Century Communities, Inc. CCS brand, has expanded its footprint in Florida with three new communities in the cities of High Springs, Lake City and Live Oak in the Gainesville market.

Shares of this homebuilder gained 1.3% in the after-hours trading session on Dec 16, 2021.

Century Complete occupies the leading position in the online homebuying market in the country. This brand will bring its streamlined and modernized "Buy Now" process to the above-mentioned three new communities in the area. This will enable buyers to buy a quality new home online effortlessly amid this pandemic situation.

Century Complete: Major Growth Driver

The company is optimistic about its online homebuying brand and expects Century Complete, which is 100% entry-level focused, to be the primary driver of organic growth in 2022 and beyond.

Century Complete acquires only finished lots and hence needs limited capital investment in new markets, thereby yielding quicker asset returns and higher returns on investment. Century Complete has been able to organically expand into new markets including Jacksonville, Gainesville, and the Panhandle in Florida, Louisville Kentucky, College Station, and Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas as well as Northwest Indiana over the past year. The company expects steady deliveries from all these markets in 2022.

During the first nine months of 2021, the company delivered 2,571 homes under the Century Complete brand with an average selling price or ASP of $207,000. Precisely, during third-quarter 2021, backlog for Century Complete doubled to 1,925, while net new contracts for Century Complete (as a percentage of total company contracts) improved to 39% from 32% a year ago.

Share Price Performance

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Shares of the company have gained 77.1% year to date, outperforming the Zacks Building Products - Home Builders industry’s 34.7% rise. Demand for its affordable new homes, driven by favorable demographics, tight resale supply, and low-interest rates, while underscoring the strength of its competitive positioning and national footprint across high-growth markets has been driving Century Communities’ growth.

The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) and has an expected earnings growth rate of 123% for 2021. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its 2021 earnings has moved up 7.9% over the past 60 days. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

