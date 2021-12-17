Company News for Dec 17, 2021

Accenture plc’s ACN shares jumped 6.7% after the company reported first-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings of $2.78 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.62.

Shares of Jabil Inc. JBL rose 1.1% after the company reported first-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings of $1.92 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.80.

Stryve Foods, Inc.’s SNAX shares surged 11.3% on deals regarding the expansion of its domestic US distribution and product line penetration with Costco and Walmart.

Shares of MoneyLion Inc. ML jumped 7.8% after the company announced plans to acquire Even Financial for up to $440 million.

