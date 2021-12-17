Former McDonald's CEO returns $ 105 million to the company

Former McDonald's CEO Steve Easterbrook was fired in 2019 at the height of the #MeToo movement. His termination was due to violating the code of conduct by having a relationship with a subordinate. Despite the fact that this relationship was consensual, the company made the decision to fire him because he "showed bad judgment."

GettyImages

The executive was paid $ 40 million for unfair dismissal. Thanks to the cultural movement that was taking place in the world, McDonald's opened more communication channels through which employees could report inappropriate behavior in the work environment. This is how three other sexual relationships between Estearbrook and employees that the CEO had hidden during his firing came to light.

Upon learning of this, McDonald's sued its former employee claiming that he had committed fraud and lied during the investigation of his behavior. They finally reached an agreement in which Easterbrook has returned the principal and cash awarded in their severance agreement. He also offered a public apology for his behavior.

"During my tenure as CEO, I have at times failed to uphold McDonald's values and fulfill some of my responsibilities as a company leader. I apologize to my former co-workers, the board, and the company's franchisees and suppliers for do it. ”Easterbrook said in a statement.