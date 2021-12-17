Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
5 Securities and Exchanges Industry Stocks to Benefit From Increased Trading

Product innovation, increased market volatility and a strategic economic market model are expected to aid Securities and Exchanges stocks like CBOE, CME, ICE, NDAQ and OTCM. However, compliance with regulations...

A compelling and diversified product portfolio helps drive revenues of Zacks Securities and Exchanges  industry players. An increase in trading volumes, product expansion through prudent acquisitions and increased adoption of a greater number of crypto assets with increased interest across the entire crypto-economy are expected to benefit Cboe Global Markets Inc. CBOE, CME Group IncCME, Intercontinental Exchange Inc. ICE, Nasdaq Inc. NDAQ and OTC Markets Group Inc. OTCM.

Increasing focus on accelerating its non-trading revenue base, which includes market technology, listing and information revenues, infuses dynamism in the business profile of industry players. However, alterations in investment patterns and priorities, and compliance with regulations pose challenges.

