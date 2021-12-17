5 Securities and Exchanges Industry Stocks to Benefit From Increased Trading

A compelling and diversified product portfolio helps drive revenues of Zacks Securities and Exchanges industry players. An increase in trading volumes, product expansion through prudent acquisitions and increased adoption of a greater number of crypto assets with increased interest across the entire crypto-economy are expected to benefit Cboe Global Markets Inc. CBOE, CME Group Inc. CME, Intercontinental Exchange Inc. ICE, Nasdaq Inc. NDAQ and OTC Markets Group Inc. OTCM.

Increasing focus on accelerating its non-trading revenue base, which includes market technology, listing and information revenues, infuses dynamism in the business profile of industry players. However, alterations in investment patterns and priorities, and compliance with regulations pose challenges.



Bitcoin, Like the Internet Itself, Could Change Everything

Blockchain and cryptocurrency has sparked one of the most exciting discussion topics of a generation. Some call it the “Internet of Money” and predict it could change the way money works forever. If true, it could do to banks what Netflix did to Blockbuster and Amazon did to Sears. Experts agree we’re still in the early stages of this technology, and as it grows, it will create several investing opportunities.

Zacks’ has just revealed 3 companies that can help investors capitalize on the explosive profit potential of Bitcoin and the other cryptocurrencies with significantly less volatility than buying them directly.

