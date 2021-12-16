Helium (HNT) Crypto: Where Can You Invest in the Future of Wireless Internet?

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

There’s an inevitable future in which internet is accessible to any person, anywhere, at any time. Wireless internet has gotten us started on this road, but there are various barriers at play; many WiFi spots are personal or belong to businesses who make their connections available only to customers. Helium (CCC: HNT-USD ) is the blockchain network that wants to disrupt this status quo. Indeed, it wants to put wireless internet at everyone’s fingertips no matter where they are. It’s a noble cause and one that has gotten a lot of investors onboard. But where does one get started if they want to invest in the Helium (HNT) crypto?

Helium is a technology many are associating with the burgeoning wave of Web 3.0 interest. Indeed, it presents the very groundwork upon which Web 3.0 bulls want to lay their entirely decentralized internet. It does this by allowing its users to access WiFi all over the world through peer-to-peer internet hosting.

Indeed, Helium removes internet service providers (ISPs) from the equation for end users; it supplies hotspots that can be purchased and set up to emit wireless internet signals to which other network users can connect. These hosts can passively earn income by generating HNT coins with every connection to their hardware.

As more hosts join the network, more hotspots are deployed all over the world. The goal is to become ubiquitous, with hotspots in every high-traffic area and more. Then, others can rely on internet access without needing to pay exorbitant amounts to corporate ISPs.

The Helium (HNT) crypto has had a great year. Its climb from $1.40 in January to an all-time high of nearly $54 in November represents an increase of 3,750% on the year. Moreover, the network is striking up many a partnership; most notably, it is collaborating with Dish Network (NASDAQ: DISH ). The corporation is supporting Helium’s rollout of its new 5G hotspots.

And as interest in Web 3.0 only gets hotter, HNT is becoming a clear-cut leader. Indeed, today alone the coin is posting gains of over 21%. The network is also seeing an influx of trading; with $56 million in HNT swapping hands, the coin is seeing an increase in volume of nearly 150% over yesterday.

So, where can one invest in the network? Well, those looking to host a hotspot and passively earn their own HNT can do so through Helium’s website. The process is as simple as setting up a router, and there are a variety of compatible hotspots at multiple price points. Those looking to simply add some HNT to their crypto wallets have a multitude of options as well. Most commonly, the coin is traded on the Binance (CCC: BNB-USD ) exchange. Other well-known exchanges carrying the HNT crypto for trading include FTX, Gate.io and Crypto.com (CCC: CRO-USD ).

