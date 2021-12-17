Financial Times and Seedstars Announce Six Global Winners of FTxSDG Challenge

The Financial Times and Seedstars announced the six global winners of this year's FTxSDG Challenge , including:

Anthem, India (Quality Education);

Duhqa, Kenya (Low Inequalities);

Medl, Trinidad and Tobago (good health and well-being);

Pinky Promise, India (Gender Equality);

Trii, Colombia (Good jobs and economic growth); Y

SafEarth Clean Technologies, India (Climate Action).

Winners will be accelerated by the Seedstars International Fund, where they will have the opportunity to secure up to $ 500,000 in funding.

Seedstars, the Swiss-based private group with a mission to impact people's lives in emerging markets, and the Financial Times, developed the FTxSDG Challenge with the goal of empowering promising and impact-driven startups through learning and funding.

The event was focused on the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), which aim to raise awareness about global problems, while encouraging entrepreneurs to create solutions to address them.

Over 4,500 applications were received at the opening of the FTxSDG Challenge call for applications, and the Seedstars team and the Financial Times selected 30 finalists to compete for the six global winner spots for each SDG.



Image: courtesy of Seedstars team.

From there, the startup finalists were able to present their ideas to experts in their respective SDG categories. The winners, according to each category were:

Quality Education Winner

Anthem, India - Anthem is a simple but very powerful SaaS tool created to take into account the needs of medium-sized educational institutions. It helps automate your four critical functions: fee collection, expense management, admissions, and communication.

Reduced inequalities winner

Duhqa, Kenya : A solution for small stores selling consumer products and struggling to find a single window for their procurement, financing and logistics needs. Duhqa solves this problem and provides a technology solution that allows them to buy from manufacturers, obtain financing, and receive all items in their store in less than six hours.

Good health and wellness winner

Medl, Trinidad and Tobago : There are millions of premature deaths from noncommunicable diseases. Most premature deaths can be prevented with medications, but 1 in 2 prescriptions are never filled - medications are confusing, time-consuming, inaccessible, and expensive. Medl's comprehensive prescription platform, home delivery and ongoing patient management eliminates the traditional pharmacy model to transform the patient experience in the $ 75 billion Latin American pharmaceutical market.

Gender Equality Winner

Pinky Promise, India - Pinky Promise provides high-quality, automated reproductive health care to all women around the world. His gynecologist-verified chatbot takes a woman from her symptom to a response for that symptom. The topic-specific chat rooms in our app help women connect with each other anonymously so they can ask follow-up questions and find support.

Winner of good jobs and economic growth

Trii, Colombia: Local brokers make it difficult for 99% of the population to access the stock market and small investors were excluded from the game. Trii is a Colombian fintech that partnered with the Colombian Stock Exchange to develop the country's first commercial application. They can serve millions and make the local stock market accessible and empower small investors.

Climate Action Winner

SafEarth Clean Technologies, India: Renewable energy is currently the cheapest source of energy in the world; however, 9 out of 10 people do not end up not using it. Furthermore, 67% of all distributed solar plants cannot meet basic quality controls. From an end-user perspective, the transition to renewable energy is very complicated and error-prone. Safearth helps these users have the right solar plants at the lowest possible price and without errors.