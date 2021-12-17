Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
Subscribe

Salinas Pliego announced that its Elektra store will accept cryptocurrencies

This decision makes Elektra the first retail store in Mexico to use bitcoin.

By
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

The businessman Ricardo Salinas Pliego has shown his support for cryptocurrencies for some time in several publications on his social networks. In June he made public that he had made investments in the market and encouraged all his followers to do the same.

Elektra.mx

Now it has joined the cryptocurrency market by announcing that Elektra is going to accept bitcoin as a payment method. This payment option is already on the brand's website and it also offers a 20% discount to those who use cryptocurrencies in their purchases. In the terms and conditions of the online store it is noted that to process payments it is necessary to use the BitPay application.

By doing this, Elektra has become the first retail store within Mexico to accept cryptocurrencies. The businessman had announced for months that this was a possibility, but just yesterday it became official.

"The rumors are true Elektra is the first ( retail ) store in Mexico that allows you to buy with #Bitcoin. I am very sorry to beat the competition again," Salinas Pliego shared on his Twitter.

More About cryptocurrencies

cryptocurrencies

A mistake in the CoinMarketCap led many people to believe that they were millionaires

Entrepreneur en Español
Elon Musk

Dogecoin grows 22% after Elon Musk announced that it can be used in Tesla

Entrepreneur en Español
Bitcoin

So far 90% of existing bitcoins have been mined, but according to experts it will take 100 years to find the other 10%

Entrepreneur en Español
Read More

Latest on United States

The Business Traveler's Journal

Should You Attend a Retreat or a Mastermind?

Ramon Ray

Ramon Ray

Elon Musk

Elon Musk has an Asian clone that went viral on social networks

Entrepreneur en Español
Entrepreneurial Ecosystem

Financial Times and Seedstars Announce Six Global Winners of FTxSDG Challenge

Entrepreneur en Español
Read More