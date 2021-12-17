Salinas Pliego announced that its Elektra store will accept cryptocurrencies

The businessman Ricardo Salinas Pliego has shown his support for cryptocurrencies for some time in several publications on his social networks. In June he made public that he had made investments in the market and encouraged all his followers to do the same.

Elektra.mx

Now it has joined the cryptocurrency market by announcing that Elektra is going to accept bitcoin as a payment method. This payment option is already on the brand's website and it also offers a 20% discount to those who use cryptocurrencies in their purchases. In the terms and conditions of the online store it is noted that to process payments it is necessary to use the BitPay application.

You may be interested: Banco Azteca will soon accept Bitcoin and will be the first in Mexico to integrate cryptocurrencies, announces Ricardo Salinas Pliego

By doing this, Elektra has become the first retail store within Mexico to accept cryptocurrencies. The businessman had announced for months that this was a possibility, but just yesterday it became official.

"The rumors are true Elektra is the first ( retail ) store in Mexico that allows you to buy with #Bitcoin. I am very sorry to beat the competition again," Salinas Pliego shared on his Twitter.