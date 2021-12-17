Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
Subscribe

New Strong Buy Stocks for December 17th

ASO, CTRN, ETD, FNKO, and OXM have been added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List on December 17th.

By
This story originally appeared on Zacks

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

- Zacks

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. ASO: This sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10% over the last 60 days.

Citi Trends, Inc. CTRN: This retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.5% over the last 60 days.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. ETD: This interior design company and manufacturer and retailer of quality home furnishings has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.1% over the last 60 days.

Funko, Inc. FNKO: This pop culture consumer products company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.7% over the last 60 days.

Funko, Inc. Price and Consensus

Funko, Inc. Price and Consensus

Funko, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Funko, Inc. Quote

Oxford Industries, Inc. OXM: This apparel company which designs, sources, markets and distributes products bearing the trademarks of its owned and licensed brands has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.2% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Bitcoin, Like the Internet Itself, Could Change Everything

Blockchain and cryptocurrency has sparked one of the most exciting discussion topics of a generation. Some call it the “Internet of Money” and predict it could change the way money works forever. If true, it could do to banks what Netflix did to Blockbuster and Amazon did to Sears. Experts agree we’re still in the early stages of this technology, and as it grows, it will create several investing opportunities.

Zacks’ has just revealed 3 companies that can help investors capitalize on the explosive profit potential of Bitcoin and the other cryptocurrencies with significantly less volatility than buying them directly. 

See 3 crypto-related stocks now >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

 

Citi Trends, Inc. (CTRN): Free Stock Analysis Report

 

Oxford Industries, Inc. (OXM): Free Stock Analysis Report

 

Funko, Inc. (FNKO): Free Stock Analysis Report

 

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (ASO): Free Stock Analysis Report

 

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (ETD): Free Stock Analysis Report

 

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

 

Zacks Investment Research

More About Stocks

Stocks

Here's Why AT&T Stock Spiked on Thursday

Madeleine Johnson

Stocks

Why You Shouldn't Bet Against Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Stock

Stocks

The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Alphabet, Bank of America, S&P Global, ServiceNow and Boeing

Read More

Latest on United States

Finance

Gold Makes A Bullish Move: Here’s Why That Could Continue

Michelle Jones

Negotiating

3 Mindsets That Will Ensure the Upper Hand in Any Negotiation

Aimee Tariq

Aimee Tariq

News and Trends

Schools Shut Down Over Shooting Threat on TikTok

Emily Rella

Emily Rella

Read More