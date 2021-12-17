Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
Best Growth Stocks to Buy for December 17th

SIG, HHR, ATCO, and GEF made it to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) growth stocks list on December 17, 2021

This story originally appeared on Zacks

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, December 17th:

Signet Jewelers Limited SIG: This company that engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.9% over the last 60 days.

 

Signet Jewelers has a PEG ratio of 0.94 compared with 2.73 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

 

HeadHunter Group PLC HHR: This online recruitment platform carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.2% over the last 60 days.

 

HeadHunter Group has a PEG ratio of 0.72, compared with 6.11 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

 

HeadHunter Group PLC PEG Ratio (TTM)

Atlas Corp. ATCO: This asset manager and operator carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 27.2% over the last 60 days.

 

Atlas Corp. Price and Consensus

Atlas Corp has a PEG ratio of 0.29, compared with 0.73 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

 

Atlas Corp. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Greif, Inc. GEF: This company that produces and sells industrial packaging products and services carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.

 

Greif, Inc. Price and Consensus

Greif has a PEG ratio of 0.97, compared with 1.68 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

 

Greif, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.



