Best Income Stocks to Buy for December 17th

BKE, ETD, FGBI, and KRO made it to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) income stocks list on December 17, 2021.

By
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, December 17th:

The Buckle, Inc. BKE: This retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.3% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 2.81%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.51%.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. ETD: This interior design company and manufacturer and retailer of quality home furnishings has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.1% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.56%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.25%.

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. FGBI: This holding company for First Guaranty Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.4% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.75%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.21%.

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. KRO: This producer and marketer of titanium dioxide pigments has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.3% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.85%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.76%.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.



