Chipotle (CMG) Set to Open Chipotlane Digital Kitchen in Ohio

To drive its digital sales, Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. CMG is opening its first digital-only restaurant Chipotlane Digital Kitchen in Cuyahoga Falls, OH. The restaurant will start operating later this month.

Located on 994 Graham Road in Cuyahoga Falls, the new prototype comprises a smaller footprint (compared with a traditional restaurant), Chipotlane drive-thru, a walk-up window (for pick-up and delivery purposes) and patio seating. However, the model eliminates the option of dining room access and front-line service. To avail the services, guests can place orders through the Chipotle.com, Chipotle app and marketplace partners.

Increased Focus on Chipotlanes

Ever since its launch (in early 2018), the Chipotlane format has continued to enhance access, ease and satisfaction for guests, thus demonstrating a strong performance. In third-quarter 2021, Chipotle opened 41 restaurants, of which 36 were Chipotlane based. Digital gap for restaurants (with Chipotlanes) was approximately 15% higher than the non-Chipotlane ones. The addition of Chipotlanes bolstered new-store restaurant sales, margins and returns.

Tabassum Zalotrawala, chief development officer, Chipotle, stated "Our portfolio of approximately 300 Chipotlanes perform with the highest margins across the board, so we continue to evolve our restaurant design with formats such as the Chipotlane Digital Kitchen to best suit our growing digital business."

Given the solid customer acceptance (on account of convenient access channel), Chipotle has reconfigured 12 of its existing restaurants (year to date) to feature the digital order pickup lane. For 2021, CMG expects more than 75% of its new openings to have a Chipotlane in it.

Shares of Chipotle have gained 21.1% so far this year compared with the industry’s 11% growth. Chipotle benefits from its digital efforts, Chipotlane add-ons and marketing initiatives. Besides, strength in digital sales, rise in menu prices, new restaurant openings and a higher restaurant-level operating margin have been aiding the company for a while. Also, a solid financial position with no debt is encouraging.

Chipotle continues focusing on the stage-gate process and leveraging digital programs to expand access and convenience. Of late, earnings estimates for 2022 have moved up, thereby raising analyst optimism on the stock’s potential.

