Affirm Holdings (AFRM) Stock Moves -0.47%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Affirm Holdings (AFRM) closed at $98.77, marking a -0.47% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.03% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.48%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.05%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the operator of digital commerce platform had lost 28.67% over the past month. This has lagged the Business Services sector's loss of 6.32% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.62% in that time.

Affirm Holdings will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Affirm Holdings to post earnings of -$0.43 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 4.44%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $330.01 million, up 61.74% from the year-ago period.

AFRM's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$2.44 per share and revenue of $1.28 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +3.94% and +46.78%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Affirm Holdings. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Affirm Holdings is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

The Business - Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 121, putting it in the top 48% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

