Chemours (CC) Stock Moves -0.98%: What You Should Know

Chemours (CC) closed the most recent trading day at $32.42, moving -0.98% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.03% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.48%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.05%.

- Zacks

Heading into today, shares of the chemical company had gained 2.63% over the past month, outpacing the Basic Materials sector's loss of 1.08% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.62% in that time.

Chemours will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.88, up 44.26% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.49 billion, up 14.67% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.06 per share and revenue of $6.22 billion. These totals would mark changes of +105.05% and +26.23%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Chemours should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.08% higher. Chemours currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Chemours is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 8.06. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 13.41, which means Chemours is trading at a discount to the group.

Meanwhile, CC's PEG ratio is currently 0.23. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Chemical - Diversified stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.15 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Chemical - Diversified industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 84, putting it in the top 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Bitcoin, Like the Internet Itself, Could Change Everything

Blockchain and cryptocurrency has sparked one of the most exciting discussion topics of a generation. Some call it the “Internet of Money” and predict it could change the way money works forever. If true, it could do to banks what Netflix did to Blockbuster and Amazon did to Sears. Experts agree we’re still in the early stages of this technology, and as it grows, it will create several investing opportunities.

Zacks’ has just revealed 3 companies that can help investors capitalize on the explosive profit potential of Bitcoin and the other cryptocurrencies with significantly less volatility than buying them directly.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



The Chemours Company (CC): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research