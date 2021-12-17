Qorvo (QRVO) Stock Moves -0.01%: What You Should Know

Qorvo (QRVO) closed at $147.68 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.01% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.03% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.48%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.05%.

Coming into today, shares of the chipmaker had lost 5.53% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 4.42%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.62%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Qorvo as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Qorvo to post earnings of $2.75 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 10.71%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.11 billion, up 1.07% from the year-ago period.

QRVO's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $11.87 per share and revenue of $4.62 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +18.7% and +15.02%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Qorvo. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Qorvo is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Qorvo is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 12.45. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.62.

We can also see that QRVO currently has a PEG ratio of 1.02. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Semiconductors - Radio Frequency was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.98 at yesterday's closing price.

The Semiconductors - Radio Frequency industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 242, which puts it in the bottom 5% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

