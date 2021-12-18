Al Beiruti Restau-Café On Track For Global Expansion Plan

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

It has been a good year for Al Beiruti, one of Dubai’s favorite and most renowned Lebanese restau-cafes.

Al Beiruti

Opening its doors just over 12 months ago with an unmissable façade on Dubai’s Sheikh Zayed Road, it didn’t take long for Al Beiruti to become a city staple and a favorite for many when it comes to Lebanese cuisine and the mesmerizing Levantine café culture.

The cuisine, atmosphere, staff, interior design, and more are all factors that contributed in making Al Beiruti a unicorn concept, which, not one year after the opening of its flagship location, is already gearing up for the opening of three more in the next few weeks.

The first of Al Beiruti’s three new outlets will be close to home, right here on Dubai’s Palm Jumeirah island and set to open in November 2021. This location, branded Al Beiruti Seaside, will be just that: a waterfront restau-café with pristine views of the Arabian Gulf, as well as stunning and unobstructed views of the world’s largest dancing fountains at The Pointe. Al Beiruti Seaside will offer the brand’s signature dishes such as zaatar hummus and pomegranate kibbeh to name only a few, as well as timeless classics executed to perfection.

The second and third outlets, set to open in January and February 2022 respectively, will take Al Beiruti’s already-legendary cuisine and atmosphere to Cairo, Egypt. These two locations are the first of several outposts already planned for the bustling Egyptian capital, where the market is broad enough for even more Al Beiruti locations.

“Representing Beirut and Lebanon as a whole is the drive fueling our developmental plan and the objective is to take Al Beiruti from Dubai to the world” said Samer Zayat, founder of Al Beiruti. “Al Beiruti’s organic and quick growth are testaments to the brand’s strengths, allowing it to grow from a single-outlet concept to a four-outlet concept in a mere 12 months, with at least two more outlets set to open in 2022 alone” added Zayat.

Samer Zayat, founder of Al Beiruti.

Zayat had also marked another milestone earlier this month after being awarded the UAE Golden Visa for his contributions in the investment category in the country. “I am honored to be recognized for my contributions and achievements. This is a classic example of a UAE success story, showing how much an individual can thrive in an environment as nurturing and catalyzing as Dubai and the UAE. I am certain that being here and having all that this nation has to offer in my arsenal has helped me, every step of the way” commented Zayat, after receiving the UAE golden visa from official dignitaries.

Furthering its regional expansion, the brand is turning its sights regionally and is exploring opportunities in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar and Turkey where it plans to set up shop within two years. On the other hand, Al Beiruti is also gearing up to establish ventures in Europe’s major cities such as London and Paris to name a few.

Visit Al Beiruti Seaside on Dubai’s The Palm, opening this November 2021.

All images courtesy Al Beiruti/Ahmed Al Naji.

