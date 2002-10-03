Prevent Repetitive Stress Injuries

October 3, 2002 1 min read

The difficulties arise because the constant repetitive motion of keyboarding can damage nerves, joints, tendons, ligaments and other soft tissue. But there are some steps you can take to keep these problems at bay.

1. Before you start any intensive keyboarding, warm up by doing some simple stretches.

2. Take lots of breaks -- five minutes off every hour should make a difference.

3. Use the proper equipment; ergonomic accessories abound today. Make sure your chair and desk are correctly positioned and the area is well-lit. Many folks swear by split keyboards.

4. Finally, remember what your mother told you, and sit up straight!