Melania Trump NFT? 14 Things to Know About the Upcoming Solana Blockchain Release

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Investorplace.com - InvestorPlace

It’s a strange world we live in when former First lady Melania Trump announced plans for her own NFT platform.

Source: Evan El-Amin / Shutterstock.com

Let’s dive into that news below to see what all the hubbub is about.

Melania Trump, the wife of former President Donald Trump, is creating her own platform to sell NFTs.

NFTs are non-fungible tokens tied to cryptocurrency and the blockchain.

This gives them a unique identifier that can make them one of a kind.

As a result, a market has formed around NFTs that can result in creators making a nice bit of cash from their sales.

Melania Trump is getting in on this too with her first NFT being a watercolor rendition of her blue eyes.

The NFT will also include an audio message inspiring hope.

The plans to sell NFTs kick off next month with Melania Trump noting each one will cost around $187.

The NFT is being sold via the Solana (CCC: SOL-USD

(CCC: She also expects to hold a unique NFT auction that will include “digital artwork, physical artwork, and a physical one-of-a-kind accessory.”

The former First Lady also points out that the NFT business won’t have all the proceeds going straight to her.

Instead, a portion of them will go to charity.

Specifically, Trump wants to help children that are aging out of the foster care system.

However, she doesn’t say exactly how much of the money will go toward that cause.

Either way, crypto lovers will want to check back next month to see how Melania Trump’s NFT plans are playing out.

Investors looking for more crypto news today are in the right place!

InvestorPlace overs crypto news with our daily dives into the space. That includes everything traders need to know about Yearn.Finance (CCC: YFI-USD ), Tron (CCC: TRX-USD ), and Solana today. You can find all of that at the following links!

More Crypto News for Friday

On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

More From InvestorPlace

The post Melania Trump NFT? 14 Things to Know About the Upcoming Solana Blockchain Release appeared first on InvestorPlace.