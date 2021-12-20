Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights: Cboe Global Markets, CME Group, Intercontinental Exchange, Nasdaq and OTC Markets Group

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – December 20, 2021 – Today, Zacks Equity Research discusses Securities & Exchanges, including Cboe Global Markets Inc. CBOE, CME Group Inc. CME, Intercontinental Exchange Inc. ICE, Nasdaq Inc. NDAQ and OTC Markets Group Inc. OTCM.

A compelling and diversified product portfolio helps drive revenues of Zacks Securities and Exchanges industry players. An increase in trading volumes, product expansion through prudent acquisitions and increased adoption of a greater number of crypto assets with increased interest across the entire crypto-economy are expected to benefit Cboe Global Markets, CME Group, Intercontinental Exchange, Nasdaq and OTC Markets Group.

Increasing focus on accelerating its non-trading revenue base, which includes market technology, listing and information revenues, infuses dynamism in the business profile of industry players. However, alterations in investment patterns and priorities, and compliance with regulations pose challenges.

About the Industry

The Zacks Securities and Exchanges industry comprises companies that operate electronic marketplaces, which facilitate the buying and selling of stocks, stock options, bonds or commodity contracts. These players facilitate trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies. These companies generate revenues from fees received from the listed companies on their exchanges.

They also provide a range of data and listing services to global financial and commodity markets, including pricing and reference data, exchange data, analytics, feeds, index services, investments, risk management, desktops and connectivity solutions as well as corporate and ETF listing services on the cash equity exchanges of the industry players. The industry is also witnessing increased adoption of a greater number of crypto assets.

3 Trends Shaping the Future of Securities and Exchanges Industry

Volatility fuels trading volume: The players in the industry are largely dependent on product and service portfolios for revenues. Major services include trade execution, clearing, settlement services for securities and commodity contracts, listing services plus trading, and clearing systems services. Other revenue sources include data products, and financial indexes along with information and public company services.

Maximization of transaction and clearing fees and lowering of transaction-based expenses drive profits. Sustainable trading volume growth, driven by trading volatility, fuels transaction and clearing fees (a major component of the top line of industry players). Heightened focus on accelerating its non-trading revenue base, which includes market technology, listing and information revenues, makes a dynamic business profile.

Mergers and acquisitions: The industry continues to witness mergers and acquisitions with companies evaluating opportunities to supplement their internal growth story by forging strategic alliances or acquiring businesses or technologies. These enable them to penetrate untapped markets, provide new products or services and enhance the value of their platform and the existing trade-related operations.

Additionally, strategic buyouts lead to a diversified product portfolio (the primary growth catalyst) and help industry participants maintain their domestic market share as well as fortify their global footprint. With non-trading businesses increasingly becoming an important driver of the top line, these industry players are pursuing prudent consolidations to ramp up the non-trading revenue base.

Adoption of technology: Focus on building a strategic economic market model via technological advancements and upgrade of products and services will help all exchanges to stay afloat amid changing industry dynamics. In recent years, the players have launched a number of innovative technologies that rely on machine-learning, automation and algorithms designed to improve trading decisions while reducing technical glitches.

With acceleration in trading activity, the possibility of cyber invasions has risen. Industry players are thus heavily investing in technologies to curb cyber threats.

Zacks Industry Rank Indicates Bright Prospects

The Zacks Securities and Exchanges industry is housed within the broader Zacks Finance sector. It carries a Zacks Industry Rank #70, which places it in the top 28% of the 253 Zacks industries.

The group’s Zacks Industry Rank, which is basically the average of the Zacks Rank of all the member stocks, reflects attractive near-term prospects. Our research shows that the top 50% of the Zacks-ranked industries outperforms the bottom 50% by a factor of more than 2 to 1.

The industry’s positioning in the top 50% of the Zacks-ranked industries is the result of a positive earnings outlook for the constituent companies in aggregate. Looking at the aggregate earnings estimate revisions, it appears that analysts have been losing confidence in this group’s earnings growth potential. Evidently, the industry’s earnings estimate for 2022 has moved up 8.4% in a year’s time.

Before we present a few securities and exchanges stocks worth considering for your portfolio, let’s take a look at the industry’s recent stock-market performance and valuation picture.

Industry Outperforms Sector and S&P 500

The Zacks Securities and Exchanges industry has outperformed the broader Zacks Finance sector as well as the Zacks S&P 500 composite over the past year. The industry has gained 27.4% compared with the broader sector’s increase of 22.9% and the Zacks S&P 500 composite’s rise of 27.5% in the said time frame.

Industry's Current Valuation

On the basis of trailing 12-month price-to-book (P/B), which is commonly used for valuing finance stocks, the industry is currently trading at 4.22X compared with the S&P 500’s 7.22X and the sector’s 3.33X.

Over the last five years, the industry has traded as high as 4.53X, as low as 2.24X and at the median of 3.02X.

5 Securities and Exchanges Stocks to Keep an Eye on

We are presenting one Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stock and one Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock from the Securities and Exchanges industry. We are also presenting three stocks with a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) from the same industry.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

OTC Markets Group: Headquartered in New York, this Zacks Rank #1 company engages in the financial market business in the United States and internationally. OTC Markets is poised to benefit from its growing subscriber base, which drives transactional revenues and price increases and boosts its portfolio.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for OTC Markets’ 2022 EPS has moved 6.9% north in the past 30 days. It came up with a four-quarter average earnings surprise of 41.39%. The expected long-term earnings growth rate is pegged at 9%.

Intercontinental Exchange: Based in Atlanta, GA, this Zacks Rank #2 company is a leading global operator of regulated exchanges, clearing houses and listings venues, and a provider of data services for commodity, financial, fixed income and equity markets. Intercontinental Exchange is poised for growth, given its compelling portfolio, a broad range of risk management services, strategic buyouts, accelerated digitization taking place in the U.S. residential mortgage industry, solid balance sheet and effective capital deployment.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Intercontinental Exchange’s 2022 EPS indicates a rise of nearly 9% from the year-ago reported figure. It came up with a four-quarter average earnings surprise of 3.11%. The consensus estimate for 2022 has risen 0.5% in the past 30 days.

Nasdaq: Headquartered in New York, Nasdaq is a leading provider of trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public and private company services. Its strategy of accelerating its non-trading revenue base, successfully maximizing opportunities as a technology and analytics provider, and growing core marketplace businesses as well as intensifying focus on Market Technology and Information Services businesses should continue to drive Nasdaq’s growth.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Nasdaq’s 2022 EPS indicates a rise of 3.7% from the year-ago figure. It came up with a four-quarter average earnings surprise of 8.70%. The consensus estimate for 2022 has risen 0.1% in the past 30 days.

Cboe Global Markets: Based in Chicago, IL, Cboe Global Markets is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and globally for ETP trading. The company is poised for growth given expanding product line across asset classes, broadening geographic reach, diversifying business mix with recurring revenues and leveraging technology.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Cboe Global Markets’ 2022 EPS indicates a rise of 2.8%. It came up with a four-quarter average earnings surprise of 3.22%. The consensus estimate for 2022 has risen 0.7% in the past 30 days.

CME Group: Headquartered in Chicago, IL, CME Group boasts the largest futures exchange in the world in terms of trading volume as well as notional value traded. Efforts to expand futures products in emerging markets, non-transaction related opportunities, OTC offerings, cross-sell through alliances, strong global presence, and solid liquidity should drive CME Group’s growth.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CME Group’s 2022 EPS indicates a rise of 8.3%. It came up with a four-quarter average earnings surprise of 2.91%. The expected long-term earnings growth rate is pegged at 5.8%.

