Real Estate ETF (SCHH) Hits New 52-Week High

Real estate ETF SCHH hit a 52-week high lately. Can it soar higher?

For investors seeking momentum, Schwab U.S. REIT ETF SCHH is probably on radar. The fund just hit a 52-week high and is up 43.6% from its 52-week low price of $36.17/share.

But are more gains in store for this ETF? Let’s take a quick look at the fund and the near-term outlook on it to get a better idea on where it might be headed:

SCHH in Focus

The underlying Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index comprised of real estate investment trusts. SCHH charges 7 basis points in annual fees.

Why the Move?

The ETFs on the U.S. real estate sector has been surging lately on still-low rates. The fast-spreading new COVID-19 variant Omicron, rising inflation and the Fed’s hawkish signal led to a rise in the safe-haven demand.

More Gains Ahead?

Currently, SCHH has a Zacks ETF Rank #3 (Hold) with a Medium risk outlook, suggesting continued outperformance in the months ahead. The fund has a positive weighted alpha of 31.99. So, there is a decent outlook ahead for those who want to ride this surging ETF a shade further.



