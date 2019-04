A little preparation goes a long way.

May 7, 2001 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

A business plan is a smart way to explore the feasibility of a new business before you actually start it. A good plan can help you spot flaws in your business concept: You may uncover tough competition or find that your financial projections simply aren't realistic. On the other hand, a business plan that doesn't predict failure can be a comfort and a motivator to proceed.