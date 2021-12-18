Why look for a meaning to undertake

Depositphotos.com

They say out there (nothing more and nothing less than Viktor Frankl) that whoever has something to live for, can bear practically any how. I have to confess that I recently had a life situation, one of those in which you see the end closer to normal, it reminds you of how fragile you are and that, above all, it makes you question every aspect of your existence. From what really matters to whether I'm really taking advantage of my life for something transcendent. In the midst of these reflections, I came to the conclusion that the problem is that many times our decisions start from the assumption that we have a lot of time ahead of us. That leads us to constantly leave things for later: that dream, that trip, that change of job or, even, of life. Personally, I took this second chance to promise myself something: to live with more intention, being faithful to my purpose.

I tell all this, not to vent or share my personal experience; rather, because this philosophy of doing things with purpose is also basic when undertaking. I remember when, in college, they taught me that there were different types of entrepreneurs and that the reasons for undertaking were super varied, but we could divide between people who undertake out of necessity and those who do it because they identified an opportunity. Regardless of the reason that leads you to undertake, something I can recommend: do it with a clear purpose and act accordingly.

For this, I recommend a book: Start with Why , by Simon Sinek . Among many jewels that this book gives you, there is one that I would like to focus on in this article: the golden circle, a tool that can give you clarity about what is important in your company, to be able to focus your efforts and how to achieve it. The circle includes three questions that, although they seem obvious, many times we do not ask ourselves or we ask them in the wrong order.

Image: Mtra. Ana Paula Franco

What does Sinek mean by these three questions? Let's go deeper:

Why? It is the first thing to be clear about. And no, it is not undertaken to be rich. Profits are a consequence rather than reason. Of the entrepreneurs with whom I have spoken, there are few (although I must admit that it is increasingly common) who can clearly tell me why they undertook what they did. Why does your company exist? Why do you get up every day in the morning? Why should I care about your company and what they do? There are many and very interesting purposes. Finding it and acting on it can be complex. For this, I recommend you delve into another concept: your moonshot . Remember when you were a child and practically nothing seemed impossible. We grow up and with the "realistic" we forget to dream big and bet on big things. What is the advantage of "shooting at the moon"? That, even if you fall short, you will probably end up reaching space, which you would not have achieved if your goal had been less. The fact that things are one way today does not imply that they will always be that way. So, what today may sound complex, can become viable at some point and you must be ready to achieve it. Thus, create an ambitious moonshot , although achievable (even if it is not in the short term) and measurable for which you can work every day. Generate a total disruption in any industry; change the reality of millions of people; provide a solution to a global problem. It does not matter what it is, just that you are passionate about it and that you are aware that, although it will be a long road, every step you take is oriented in that direction. How? Of course, they are not all good wishes and dreams. You have to materialize and here comes the magic of specifying how you are achieving your great moonshot . Be it the value proposition, your differentiators, your promise to the client, among many other concepts that, certainly, many more companies are clear about. The fact that they are in second place is not because they are not important, but because they are a consequence of the “why”. What? Here yes, any company can tell you what it does. And yes, many times it is what the client most easily identifies or in which we invest the most our time (turning off the bombardments of the operation); However, we must avoid falling into the temptation of worrying so much about the what (which in the end is only deliverable for the why), that we run the risk of losing sight of the true purpose for which we are working.

As I mentioned, three simple questions that may sound very logical but that, many times, we forget on a day-to-day basis. What is the risk of not having them? First, the authenticity of the company can be put at risk, as it loses (or worse, never finds) its very essence. And it is a fact that the consumer no longer only prefers, but, more and more, demands this authenticity. And of course, this can affect the permanence of the company.

However, for me the greatest risk is the other: working without a clear meaning, without an ambition that moves you, without a dream to conquer, which, without a doubt, will directly affect your motivation and that of your work team. We all know that the path of undertaking is not exactly easy, so being clear about your reasons behind it will help you not only to continue in the face of adversity and develop resilience, but to enjoy the process.

Returning to the opening sentence of this article, and transporting it to entrepreneurship, whoever has a why (or according to Sinek a why) to undertake, can not only endure any how, but also achieve practically everything. And it is that, if we think about it, life is too short and undertaking complex enough to do it without purpose.

Do not wait to face a critical situation to stop and question whether, either in your life or in your undertaking, you are clear about what you want to achieve and if the sum of your actions and decisions are really bringing you closer to your moonshot and adding to your purpose. And remember, the time to do it is today.