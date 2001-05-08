Venture Capitalists
What they're looking for
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
Venture capitalists are willing to assume risk, but they want to minimize it as much as possible. They typically look for certain features in companies they are going to invest in, including:
- Rapid, steady sales growth
- A proprietary new technology or dominant position in an emerging market
- A sound management team
- The potential to be acquired by a larger company or go public in a stock offering