FactSet (FDS) to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

FactSet Research Systems Inc. FDS will report first-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Dec 21, before the bell.

The company surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the last four quarters and missed the same in the other two. FactSet has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 2.4%, on average.

Expectations This Time Around

The consensus mark for FactSet’s revenues in the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at $419.5 million, indicating 8.1% growth from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The top line is expected to have been driven by higher sales of analytics, content, research and technology solutions.

The bottom line is expected to have been aided by higher revenues. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is at $2.99 per share, suggesting a 3.8% year-over-year rise.

What Our Model Says

Our proven Zacks model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for FactSet this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold), increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

FactSet has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and carries a Zacks Rank 2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Recent Performance of Some Other Business Services Companies

Avis Budget Group, Inc. CAR reported solid third-quarter 2021 results, with earnings and revenues surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Adjusted earnings of $10.74 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 55.7% and the year-ago quarter’s figure by more than 100%. Total revenues of $3 billion surpassed the consensus estimate by 7.4% and surged 96% year over year.

Shares of CAR surged 511.3% in the past year. Avis Budget sports a Zacks #1 Rank. CAR has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 76.9%, on average.

ABM Industries Inc. ABM reported solid fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 results, with earnings and revenues beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Adjusted earnings from continuing operations came in at 85 cents per share, beating the consensus mark by 6.3% and increasing 23.2% year over year. Total revenues of $1.69 billion beat the consensus estimate by 4.7% and rose 14.2% from the year-ago quarter’s level.

Shares of ABM surged 4% in the past year. ABM Industries carries a Zacks #2 Rank. ABM has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 23.4%, on average.

FTI Consulting, Inc. FCN delivered impressive third-quarter 2021 results, with earnings and revenues beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Adjusted earnings per share (excluding 6 cents from non-recurring items) of $2.02 surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 42.3% and increased 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. Total revenues of $702.2 million beat the consensus mark by 3.5% and increased 12.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of FCN surged 33.1% in the past year. FTI Consulting carries a Zacks #2 Rank. FCN has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 42%, on average.



