Dover (DOV) Buys Acme & RegO, Expands Clean Energy Solutions

Dover Corporation DOV recently completed the acquisition of Acme Cryogenics, Inc. (Acme) for an upfront cash payment of $295 million. Also, the company entered into an agreement to buy Engineered Controls International, LLC ("RegO") for a cash payment of $631 million, which includes tax step-up benefits with a net present value of approximately $35 million. The companies will become part of the Dover Fueling Solutions segment’s OPW Global ("OPW") operating unit. These buyouts will help the company widen its presence in the cryogenic industrial gases end market with robust organic and inorganic growth prospects.

Acme and RegO provide highly-engineered, mission-critical components and services to valuable customers that enable the production, storage and distribution of cryogenic gases utilized in various sets of applications. These factors make Acme and RegO a great fit for Dover. The companies are expected to generate current-year sales of around $70 million and $210 million, respectively. Over the three years period, Acme generated double-digit average annual revenue (AAR) growth (excluding the impact of acquisitions), while RegO registered high-single digits growth in AAR.

These buyouts are likely to be accretive to Dover’s consolidated EBITDA margins, with possible significant synergy from leveraging its operating scale and capabilities. The RegO deal is expected to close in fourth-quarter 2021.

Acme and RegO’s products are crucial additions to Dover's existing clean energy solutions portfolio. The buyouts will boost its service offerings for the hydrogen ("H2"), liquefied natural gas ("LNG") and liquefied petroleum gas ("LPG") applications. The company’s enhanced clean energy applications are anticipated to generate annual sales of more than $300 million, comprising $100 million sales from cryogenic gas applications.

The buyouts align well with Dover’s focus on enhancing the Fueling Solutions portfolio with a growing presence in clean fuels and other attractive adjacencies. The company’s affiliation in electric vehicle charging and the recent LIQAL acquisition will solidify its position as a leading provider for clean and alternative fuel applications. LIQAL is a turnkey supplier of LNG, hydrogen refueling equipment and solutions as well as micro liquefaction solutions.

Dover has a long tradition of making successful acquisitions in diverse end markets. Recently, Dover completed three highly-complementary buyouts in radio signal intelligence solutions, industrial 3D visualization software and fueling solutions for alternative fuels like LNG and hydrogen. Last year, Dover acquired Innovation Control Systems (ICS) to expand its offerings in the growing vehicle wash market. The integration of this buyout is ahead of plan. These acquisitions are contributing to the company’s top line. In January 2020, Dover completed the acquisition of Systech International. The buyout supports Dover’s marking and coding portfolio and will expand software and service revenues in the Markem-Imaje segment.

Price Performance

Dover's shares have gained 39.2% in the past year compared with the industry's growth of 6.9%.

