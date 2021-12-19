Who are the key people to start my company?

Depositphotos.com

When you have an idea to undertake because you have identified a need, which you are also passionate about solving, it is normal to feel “all-powerful” at times. The business ends up being our "baby" and who better than ourselves to be able to care for, nurture and accompany that baby? Thus, we can be tempted to think that our skills are enough to make our business become what we imagine and that sharing it with someone else can carry risks, such as having the idea stolen or that the people involved are not so passionate like you or change the essence of your vision.

Well they say that if you want to get somewhere fast, it is better to go alone. If you want to go far, on the other hand, it is better to be accompanied. This partially applies to an entrepreneur; And I say partially since, although if you want to go far, it is necessary to be accompanied by the right people, if you prefer to go alone, the only place where you will get there quickly is to thunder your business.

So who are those people? And, above all, how do you find the right ones to accompany you? Next, I will tell you about the three people or groups of people that, not only is it essential that you “get on the boat”, but that you be very strategic when choosing them.

1. Partners

Think that choosing a partner is like choosing who to marry (with everything and contract involved) or who is going to be the person to help you raise your "baby." This is, without a doubt, one of the most important decisions you will have to make. One of those that, if it is not given the necessary importance, can jeopardize the future of your business development.

Choosing to add one or more people to build a company with you is not something easy and, sometimes, we can fall into the trap of inviting someone just because we get along or trust each other. Like it is not enough. They have to form a great team that, in addition to complementing each other, challenge each other to reach the next level.

So what criteria should be taken into account? The first thing, from my point of view, is to start from making a very sincere analysis of what you contribute to the business, in order to be clear about what else is needed. For example, you may have a more technical profile, so someone with a commercial profile can be a good complement. Another useful complement can be someone who contributes the economic capital, while you contribute the intellectual, among many other examples.

Complementing yourself is not the only thing that is needed. It is very important that passion and vision for the future combine. As in marriage, there will surely be endless problems that you will face together, both external and internal. And when those tough times come, you have to make sure you have the right people around. People who will respond from the same scale of values as you, who will put "all the meat on the grill" and who, in addition, will make the whole process lighter.

Also, it is important that the terms are established transparently from the beginning: from participation percentages, to roles. It is common for everyone to do a little of everything when starting a venture, but establishing responsibilities is vital so that everyone understands their role and its importance for the business to take off.

There will always be conflicts, so it is important to have the trust and communication to be able to resolve them and not allow that to hinder the growth of the business.

2. Equipment

Just as a team of people are necessary to achieve the optimal development of a baby, such as doctors, grandparents, godparents, friends, etc., the founding team is key for a business to take off.

Generally when we think of the capital needed to start a business, we think of the financial first. And, although it is vital, from my point of view the human is just as important.

The people you want in your team, in addition to having the technical capacity to assume the role, must have certain characteristics to be able to live in an environment of agility and uncertainty, in addition to the flexibility to, on many occasions, go beyond their job description.

Investing in the best talent will be one of your best decisions. It is the difference between being standard or extraordinary. Obviously here we are faced with a dilemma: generally that talent costs money that, at least initially, we do not have. For this, there are two relevant factors to consider: the emotional salary and the purpose.

It is increasingly normal that startups can offer their employees certain incentives to compensate salaries that, in general, are lower than those of large companies. From flexible schedules, vacations, to the famous " stock options ", there are different solutions to this "problem". The important thing is to really understand the person in order to visualize what motivates them. This does not justify that salaries are unfair, in the end all work carries remuneration. It is simply a way to compensate that they are probably not as high as in other places.

Like your partners, it is necessary that they are people who vibrate with the purpose of your venture and who are 100% committed to it. For this, you have to be able, not only to transmit it, but to permeate it in the culture of your company.

3. Mentor

Generally, the least honest opinion you can get about something personal is from your parents. And it is not because they want to lie to you, but because they have a bias to see you as the most talented, attractive and good person in the world. The same thing happens with you and with your "baby", that's where you need someone external who is able to make you see beyond this natural bias and push you to improve it.

Also, let's face it, chances are, as an entrepreneur, you have no idea what you're doing 90% of the time. Just as there is no manual on how to raise a baby, there is no manual on how to create exactly the company you are creating, when and where you are doing it.

Your mentor then plays a fundamental role in the growth of your business, since, without being part of it, they know it very well and, above all, they know you very well. He will be your biggest critic and your biggest cheerleader. When looking for a mentor, it is important that it is a person who, in addition to having the confidence to tell you things as they are, has experience creating companies and can guide you through the process. It will be a person who will seek to make you and your business grow, and will put the means to achieve it, from giving you objective advice, to introducing yourself to people who can support you.

As you can see, choosing the right people to undertake is a complex decision and there are many factors to consider. You will probably make mistakes along the way, from which you will learn what you do and what you don't like. However, in the end, what is really essential is that you never lose focus on what is important: the well-being of your “baby”. This will guide any decision you make.