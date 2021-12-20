Semtech (SMTC) & Arson Metering Unite for LoRa Technology

Semtech Corporation SMTC is leaving no stone unturned to gain customer momentum on the back of robust LoRa solutions.

This is evident from the fact that the company recently announced that its LoRa devices and LoRaWAN standard are being leveraged by Spain-based Arson Metering.

By utilizing Semtech’s underlined technological solutions, Arson Metering detects harmful methane levels in gas and accordingly notifies customers through a mobile app provided by Nortegas to close off the gas supply for avoiding gas-related accidents.

Further, SMTC’s LoRaWAN connectivity has been verified by Nortegas. This highlights the reliability and efficiency of LoRaWAN standard.

The recent move has added strength to Semtech’s client base, which is expected to contribute well to the company’s top-line growth in the near term.

Growing LoRa Partnerships

Semtech has been signing contracts with a number of companies owing to the cost-effective LoRa technology, which is suitable for various applications. The latest move is a step forward in this direction.

In addition to the recent collaboration, the company’s LoRa devices and LoRaWAN standard are also used by Elvexys for delivering real-time data to Oiken’s supervision control room in case of power grid failure.

SMTC’s solutions are also leveraged by ICT International to make an improvement in urban forest management and carbon accounting.

In addition to this, the company’s LoRaWAN standard has been integrated into GTI’s new Natural Gas Smart Safety Shutoff System.

Further, Semtech partnered with Cloud Energy for integrating the LoRaWAN standard in the latter’s rooftop wireless solar power system.

We believe that these recent collaborations are likely to drive revenues of Semtech’s Wireless and Sensing segment in the upcoming period.

Thus, the underlined segment has notably become an integral part of the company’s overall business. It is worth mentioning that the segment has generated 32% of the total revenues for third-quarter fiscal 2022. Also, revenues from the same increased 23% year over year.

LoRa Portfolio: Key Strength

Semtech’s increasing customer base is attributed to its strong efforts toward bolstering the LoRa technology by introducing advanced solutions.

The company recently introduced the LoRa Developer Portal in order to help developers quickly develop IoT devices connected with the LoRaWAN standard.

Apart from this, it expanded the LoRa Core portfolio by adding a new solution, LoRa Corecell Reference Design, for full duplex gateway applications in the U.S. 902-928MHz ISM band. The new product enables LoRaWAN gateways to simultaneously receive and transmit data.

Further, it unveiled the LoRa Core portfolio comprising a new chipset, which offers LoRaWAN connectivity to various vertical industries including asset tracking, building, home, agriculture, metering and factory automation.

These initiatives are aiding SMTC to penetrate the growing LoRa and LoRaWAN devices market, which is expected to hit $6.2 billion by 2026, witnessing a CAGR of 36.5% between 2021 and 2026, per an Industry ARC report.

