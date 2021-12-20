These Are The Ten Biggest Industrial Machinery Companies

Industrial Machinery is a big industry that comprises a range of large and important manufacturing sub-sectors that cater to many other industries, including energy, industrial, transportation, agricultural, construction and more. So, it wouldn’t be wrong to say that the success of many industries depends on the performance of the industrial machinery industry. Let’s take a look at the ten biggest industrial machinery companies.

Ten Biggest Industrial Machinery Companies

We have used the latest available revenue figures to rank the ten biggest industrial machinery companies. We have considered only Fortune 1000 companies for our list. Below are the ten biggest industrial machinery companies:

Colfax (>$4.32 billion)

Founded in 1995, this company offers orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services. Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) has the following business segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. Its shares are up more than 15% YTD but are down over 13% in the last one month. The company posted a net income of $60 million in 2020, compared to over $8 million in 2019. Colfax employs over 14,000 people and is headquartered in Wilmington, Del.

Xylem (>$5.24 billion)

Founded in 2011, this company designs and makes engineered technologies for the water industry. Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) has the following business segments: Measurement and Control Solutions, Water Infrastructure, and Applied Water. Its shares are up more than 13% YTD but are down over 9% in the last one month. The company posted a net income of $254 million in 2020, compared to over $400 million in 2019. Xylem employs over 16,000 people and is headquartered in Rye Brook, N.Y.

Dover (>$7.13 billion)

Founded in 1955, this company makes equipment, components, and specialty systems, as well as offers supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV)'s shares are up more than 32% YTD but are down over 3% in the last one month. The company posted a net income of $683 million in 2020, compared to over $677 million in 2019. Dover employs over 22,000 people and is headquartered in Downers Grove, Ill.

Fortive (>$7.32 billion)

Founded in 2015, this company designs, develops, makes and markets professional and engineered products, software, and services for several industries. Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) has the following business segments: Advanced Healthcare Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Intelligent Operating Solutions. Its shares are up more than 2% YTD but are down over 7% in the last one month. The company posted a net income of $1.45 billion in 2020, compared to over $268 million in 2019. Fortive employs over 25,000 people and is headquartered in Everett, Wash.

Wabtec (>$8.20 billion)

Founded in 1869, this company deals in equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (NYSE:WAB) has the following business segments: Freight and Transit. Its shares are up more than 21% YTD but are down over 7% in the last one month. The company posted a net income of over $413 million in 2020, compared to over $325 million in 2019. Wabtec employs over 27,000 people and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pa.

Illinois Tool Works (>$14.10 billion)

Founded in 1912, this company makes industrial products and equipment. Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) has the following business segments: Food Equipment, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Construction Products, Automotive OEM, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, and Specialty Products. Its shares are up more than 16% YTD but are down over 1% in the last one month. The company posted a net income of $1.75 billion in 2020, compared to $1.21 billion in 2019. Illinois Tool Works employs over 40,000 people and is headquartered in Glenview, Ill.

Parker Hannifin (>$14.32 billion)

Founded in 1918, this company makes motion and control technologies and systems. Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) has the following business segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace. Its shares are up more than 11% YTD but are down over 7% in the last one month. The company posted a net income of $1.75 billion in 2020, compared to $1.21 billion in 2019. Parker Hannifin employs over 55,000 people and is headquartered in Cleveland.

Emerson Electric (>$18.37 billion)

Founded in 1890, it is a technology and engineering company that offers innovative solutions to clients in residential, industrial, and commercial markets. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has the following business segments: Climate Technologies, Tools and Home Products, and Automation Solutions. Its shares are up more than 12% YTD but are down over 3% in the last one month. The company posted a net income of $2.3 billion in 2020, compared to $1.97 billion in 2019. Emerson Electric employs over 85,000 people and is headquartered in St. Louis, Mo.

Cummins (>23.57 billion)

Founded in 1919, this company designs, makes and markets diesel and natural gas engines. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has the following business segments: Power Systems, Distribution, Engine, Components, and New Power. Cummins shares are down more than 7% YTD and over 9% in the last one month. The company posted a net income of $1.79 billion in 2020, compared to $2.26 billion in 2019. Cummins employs over 60,000 people and is headquartered in Columbus, Ind.

General Electric (>$95.2 billion)

Founded in 1878, this company offers technology and financial services, and has the following business segments: Aviation, Power, Renewable Energy, Healthcare, and Capital. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares are up more than 5% YTD but are down over 9% in the last one month. The company posted a net income of $5.67 billion in 2020, compared to $410 million in 2019. General Electric employs over 200,000 people and is headquartered in Boston.