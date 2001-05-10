Calling All Cards
Is your business card the best it can be?
If you can't afford to hire a professional to design your business cards, keep these tips in mind:
- Make your logo the focus of your card.
- Don't make the card an unusual shape
- Keep it simple. Don't cram too much information on the card.
- Include the essentials, including your name, title, company name, address and contact numbers.
- Make sure the typeface is easy to read.
- Use just one or two colors.