New Strong Buy Stocks for December 20th
CTT, DLHC, INLX, SMP, and PLCE have been added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List on December 20th.
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. CTT: This real estate investment trust has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.1% over the last 60 days.
CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. Price and Consensus
CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. price-consensus-chart | CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. Quote
DLH Holdings Corp. DLHC: This provider of healthcare, logistics, and technical support services to DoD and Federal agencies has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.7% over the last 60 days.
DLH Holdings Corp. Price and Consensus
DLH Holdings Corp. price-consensus-chart | DLH Holdings Corp. Quote
AutoZone, Inc. AZO: This retailer and distributor of automotive replacement parts and accessories has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.3% over the last 60 days.
AutoZone, Inc. Price and Consensus
Standard Motor Products, Inc. SMP: This manufacturer and distributor of replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.7% over the last 60 days.
Standard Motor Products, Inc. Price and Consensus
Standard Motor Products, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Standard Motor Products, Inc. Quote
The Children's Place, Inc. PLCE: This pure-play children's specialty apparel retailer has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.1% over the last 60 days.
The Children's Place, Inc. Price and Consensus
The Children's Place, Inc. price-consensus-chart | The Children's Place, Inc. Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
5 Stocks Set to Double
Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.
Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>
Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report
AutoZone, Inc. (AZO): Free Stock Analysis Report
Standard Motor Products, Inc. (SMP): Free Stock Analysis Report
The Children's Place, Inc. (PLCE): Free Stock Analysis Report
CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (CTT): Free Stock Analysis Report
DLH Holdings Corp. (DLHC): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.