Don't fall into bad networking habits.

May 11, 2001 1 min read

When it comes to business functions, most people stick close to their comfort zone. Typical networkers attend several groups but visit with the same friends every time. This defeats the entire purpose. If you stick to familiar faces, you never meet anyone new. The trick with networking is to go proactive. After all, you're there to meet new people.