5 Growth Marketing Tips For SaaS Businesses

As a growth marketer, you may have to experiment with different marketing channels and strategies to find the one that works best for your company. The world of business is changing. As a result, marketing strategies evolve, and companies need to develop with them.

DiggityMarketing / Pixabay - Valuewalk

Q3 2021 hedge fund letters, conferences and more

Five Growth Marketing Tips

The days of relying on word-of-mouth marketing are over. If you want to grow your SaaS business, it's time to get creative with marketing strategies. That said, here are five growth marketing tips that will help you boost your lead generation efforts for a more profitable bottom line.

Produce Original Content

Producing original content and creating high-quality content, videos, and social media updates can be difficult and time-consuming, but it is critical when attracting new leads. Original content allows you to stand out from the competition. It will also help you develop a unique voice for your brand.

Don't just re-write what others have already said. You want to be an industry thought leader, not a follower. Be original and share relevant information with the people in your audience.

When there's nothing new or exciting about it, please don't post it on social media or include it in your blog post. It's better to give people something they don't already know than to provide them with information that adds no value.

Also, you should write a few guest posts for popular blogs in your industry and share the link on social media to attract new leads.

If people search for information about your industry or niche on Google or YouTube, make sure there are results. If you are the first to publish new blog posts or videos, people will continue coming back for more.

If your business doesn't have the time required to produce original content consistently, consider hiring a specialized content marketing agency that can help you with this.

Leverage The Power Of Videos

Videos are one of the best ways to tell your company's story. Not only do videos help you rank higher in search results, but they also keep people on your website much longer than text-only content.

Not all businesses have a budget that can support creating their video series, so hiring an outside video agency may be necessary. They will be able to create a video series around your company's story and upload it on YouTube and share the videos across social media.

For example, when you have a new product, you can share the video on social media platforms and mention the product in it. Then you can share this link on social media platforms to increase your brand awareness.

The more videos you upload about your business, the higher the chance people will find them through search engines or social media.

Suppose you are looking for an affordable option, research and find a local university or college that offers media studies courses. Many students majoring in the discipline will be more than happy to shoot videos of your business free of charge in exchange for getting their reel out there so they can build up their portfolios.

Utilize Social Media

Social media is a great way to reach new audiences and keep existing customers engaged. Make sure you have a social media strategy in place, as well as someone on your team who will be responsible for publishing updates regularly.

Learn how to use the different types of content that each platform offers, such as Facebook videos vs. Facebook posts. Think about what kinds of updates and images will get the most engagement so you can determine where your target audience is spending their time online, and then tailor your strategy accordingly.

If you don't want to manage a social media account on your own, hire an agency specializing in social media marketing to handle your accounts for you. They can also help you create a social media strategy that will bring results.

You should post at least once per day on each platform and ensure that your audience will enjoy high-quality content. People want exciting updates from brands they love — not just promotional messages about the latest sale or event.

Host Webinars

Webinars are a great way to educate your leads and keep them interested in learning more about what you have to offer. When attracting new leads, you may want to host webinars for free or at an affordable cost if money is tight; however, be wary of giving away too much information for free.

If you give away the farm, people won't need to buy your products or services anymore because they will already know everything there is to know about them. When it comes time for someone on your team to host a webinar, make sure their presentation skills are top-notch so that they can keep viewers engaged and want more.

If you want to attract a more mass audience, consider hosting webinars that people can register for in advance. They will need to sign up with their email address and other information so they can access the recording of your presentation after it's over.

The goal is to entice viewers into signing up ahead of time by promising valuable information that they can't find elsewhere. Then you'll be able to market your products or services during the webinar.

You may also want to consider running a poll during your presentation, high-quality content, so viewers will input what is shared. If they are interested in learning more about something specific, this can help guide future content creation.

Track Your Success Metrics

Using marketing analytics to track and monitor your efforts will help you determine what is working well for your business and where you should take things in a different direction.

You can also track your marketing efforts using robust sales management software such as Pipedrive. The sales funnel software will help you track your leads effectively to optimize your entire sales process. With Pipedrive, you can effectively plan your sales activities, monitor deals, customize your sales processes, and convert potential leads into sales.

If something isn't bringing in the leads or sales that it used to, don’t be afraid to make changes so that you can get better results. There are plenty of marketing analytics tools to help you monitor your website traffic, leads generated from social media, search engines, or email campaign performance like:

Mixpanel: For tracking website events across various funnel stages.

SEMrush: For researching organic keywords based on user intent.

BuzzSumo: For measuring social media and content marketing success.

By tracking your metrics regularly and making changes when necessary, there is no doubt in my mind that you can boost conversions for a more profitable bottom line. With the help of marketing analytics, you can see which campaigns and strategies performed well to replicate them in the future.

Summing Up

There are several different types of growth marketing strategies that you can implement to bring more leads and sales to your business. If done correctly, these strategies should improve the overall revenue numbers for a higher bottom line. So, start implementing the above growth marketing to elevate your business profits.