Top Stock Picks for Week of December 20, 2021

Prologis Inc. PLD is a leading industrial real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, operates and manages industrial real estate space in the Americas, Asia and Europe. Shares of Prologis have outperformed the industry it belongs to in the past three months. The estimate revision trend for its 2021 funds from operations (FFO) per share over the past month indicates an optimistic outlook for the company. Prologis’ performance in the recent quarters reflects robust demand for its properties, an increase in market rents and low vacancies. With healthy operating fundamentals in the industrial real estate markets, Prologis has capitalized on growth opportunities through acquisitions and developments.Along with the fast adoption of e-commerce, logistics real estate is anticipated to gain from a rise in inventory levels. Given Prologis’ capacity to offer high-quality facilities in key markets and a robust balance-sheet strength, it is well poised to bank on these trends. Finally, solid dividend payouts are arguably the biggest enticement for REIT shareholders and Prologis remains committed to that.

Qualcomm Incorporated QCOM designs, manufactures and markets digital wireless telecom products and services based on the Code Division Multiple Access (CDMA) technology.Qualcomm is likely to benefit from solid 5G traction with greater long-term visibility and a surge in demand for essential products and services that are the building blocks for digital transformation in the cloud economy. It is on track to record solid revenues across RF front-end, IoT, and Automotive businesses as it continues to diversify. Qualcomm is witnessing healthy traction in EDGE networking that helps to transform connectivity in cars, business enterprises, homes, smart factories, next-generation PCs, wearables and tablets. Qualcomm delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 11.2%, on average. The consensus estimate for current-year earnings has been revised 14% upward over the past 60 days. The stock has gained by a double digit percentage in the past year.

