M/I Homes (MHO) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

M/I Homes (MHO) closed at $56.30 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.85% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.14%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.23%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.36%.

Heading into today, shares of the homebuilder had lost 4.61% over the past month, lagging the Construction sector's loss of 1.76% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.37% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from M/I Homes as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $3.48, up 17.97% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $980.5 million, up 8.17% from the prior-year quarter.

MHO's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $12.94 per share and revenue of $3.67 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +52.77% and +20.63%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for M/I Homes. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. M/I Homes is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note M/I Homes's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 4.43. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 6.56, so we one might conclude that M/I Homes is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 66, putting it in the top 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

