Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) closed at $332.11, marking a -1.57% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.14% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.23%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.36%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 3.23% over the past month. This has lagged the Medical sector's loss of 0.74% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.37% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Intuitive Surgical, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be January 20, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Intuitive Surgical, Inc. to post earnings of $1.28 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 7.56%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.51 billion, up 13.66% from the year-ago period.

ISRG's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.94 per share and revenue of $5.67 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +45.72% and +30.16%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Intuitive Surgical, Inc.These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Intuitive Surgical, Inc. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 68.25. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 40.49.

We can also see that ISRG currently has a PEG ratio of 6.83. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Medical - Instruments was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.97 at yesterday's closing price.

The Medical - Instruments industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 178, which puts it in the bottom 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

