What do customers think of when they think of you?

February 7, 2003 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Two customers cannot own the same word in a prospect's mind. Federal Express can own "overnight" but it can't own "worldwide." DHL owns "worldwide." Don't try to usurp a word that's already associated with another company; find a word that no other company owns. That's easier than trying to muscle in on someone else's territory.

Excerpted from 303 Marketing Tips: Guaranteed To Boost Your Business