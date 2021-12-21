Small-Cap and Consumer Staples: 2 ETFs to Watch for Outsized Volume

In the last trading session, Wall Street saw dismal trading, driven by rising Omicron fears and setback to Biden’s economic plan. Among the top ETFs, SPY declined 1.1%, DIA shed 1.2% and QQQ moved 1% lower on the day.

Two more specialized ETFs are worth noting as both saw trading volume that was far outside of normal. In fact, both these funds experienced volume levels that were more than double their average for the most-recent trading session. This could make these ETFs the ones to watch out for in the days ahead to see if this trend of extra-interest continues.

DWAS : Volume 8.28 Times Average

This small-cap ETF was in the spotlight as around 571,000 million shares moved hands compared with an average of 71,000 shares a day. We also saw some price movement as DWAS lost 1.9% in the last session.

The move was largely the result of the new COVID-19 variant that could hamper the recovery in economic growth and have a big impact on small-cap stocks like the ones that we find in this ETF portfolio. DWAS has plunged 13% over the past month.

FSTA : Volume 4.31 Times Average

This consumer staples ETF was under the microscope as nearly 339,000 shares moved hands. This compares with an average trading volume of roughly 82,000 shares and came as FSTA shed 0.1% in the last trading session.

The movement can largely be blamed on bouts of volatility. This is because the consumer staples sector sees steady demand in the event of an economic downturn due to its low level of correlation with economic cycles. FSTA is up 13.1% in a month’s time and has a Zacks ETF Rank #3 (Hold) with a Medium risk outlook.

