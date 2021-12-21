Delta (DAL) Inks Codeshare Deal With Italy's ITA Airways

In a bid to expand its international network, Delta Air Lines DAL has signed a reciprocal codeshare partnership with Italy’s flag carrier, ITA Airways, offering customers enhanced connectivity between the United States and Italy.

Effective Dec 22, Delta will place its code on flights operated by ITA Airways. This includes flights from New York-JFK, Washington D.C., Boston, MA; Los Angeles and Miami, FL to Rome and 16 other destinations within Italy. DAL’s code will also be placed on ITA Airways’ flights to Albania, Egypt, Tunisia, Greece, Malta and Israel.

Likewise, ITA Airways will place its code on Delta’s flights, including routes connecting Rome and Atlanta, GA; Boston, MA; Detroit, MI and New York-JFK. ITA Airways will also place its code on selected routes across DAL’s domestic network as well as on flights to Mexico and Canada.

Since the United States eased travel restrictions for international visitors last month, Delta has seen a spike in demand for international travel. The airline had earlier said that it witnessed a 450% surge in international bookings in November. To cater to the uptick in passenger demand, the carrier is expanding its international network. DAL recently announced new service to Stockholm, Sweden from New York-JFK, set to launch next summer.

Delta also expanded operations in Panama, launching flights from its New York (JFK) hub to Panama City on Dec 20. Previously, the carrier initiated new service to Panama City from Los Angeles and Orlando, FL and a second flight from Atlanta, GA.

