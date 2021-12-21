New Strong Buy Stocks for December 21st
GOLF, CBRE, BEN, GEF, and LAD have been added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List on December 21st.
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Acushnet Holdings Corp. GOLF: This designer, developer, and manufacturer of golf products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.4% over the last 60 days.
CBRE Group, Inc. CBRE: This commercial real estate services and investment company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.2% over the last 60 days.
Franklin Resources, Inc. BEN: This global investment management company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.9% over the last 60 days.
Greif, Inc. GEF: This provider of industrial packaging products and services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.
Lithia Motors, Inc. LAD: This automotive retailer in the United States has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.9% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
