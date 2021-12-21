New Strong Buy Stocks for December 21st

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

- Zacks

Acushnet Holdings Corp. GOLF: This designer, developer, and manufacturer of golf products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.4% over the last 60 days.

CBRE Group, Inc. CBRE: This commercial real estate services and investment company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.2% over the last 60 days.

Franklin Resources, Inc. BEN: This global investment management company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.9% over the last 60 days.

Greif, Inc. GEF: This provider of industrial packaging products and services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.

Lithia Motors, Inc. LAD: This automotive retailer in the United States has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.9% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN): Free Stock Analysis Report



Acushnet (GOLF): Free Stock Analysis Report



Lithia Motors, Inc. (LAD): Free Stock Analysis Report



Greif, Inc. (GEF): Free Stock Analysis Report



CBRE Group, Inc. (CBRE): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research