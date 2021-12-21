ASX vs. SYNA: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now?

Investors with an interest in Electronics - Semiconductors stocks have likely encountered both ASE Technology Hldg (ASX) and Synaptics (SYNA). But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now? We'll need to take a closer look.

We have found that the best way to discover great value opportunities is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with a great grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The Zacks Rank favors stocks with strong earnings estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight companies with specific traits.

Both ASE Technology Hldg and Synaptics have a Zacks Rank of # 2 (Buy) right now. Investors should feel comfortable knowing that both of these stocks have an improving earnings outlook since the Zacks Rank favors companies that have witnessed positive analyst estimate revisions. But this is just one piece of the puzzle for value investors.

Value investors also tend to look at a number of traditional, tried-and-true figures to help them find stocks that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Our Value category highlights undervalued companies by looking at a variety of key metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, as well as the P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that have been used by value investors for years.

ASX currently has a forward P/E ratio of 9.47, while SYNA has a forward P/E of 23.38. We also note that ASX has a PEG ratio of 0.35. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. SYNA currently has a PEG ratio of 2.34.

Another notable valuation metric for ASX is its P/B ratio of 1.75. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, SYNA has a P/B of 10.28.

These are just a few of the metrics contributing to ASX's Value grade of A and SYNA's Value grade of D.

Both ASX and SYNA are impressive stocks with solid earnings outlooks, but based on these valuation figures, we feel that ASX is the superior value option right now.

