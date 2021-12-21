Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
Subscribe

Why You Shouldn't Bet Against Builders FirstSource (BLDR) Stock

Builders FirstSource (BLDR) has seen solid earnings estimate revision activity over the past month, and belongs to a strong industry as well.

By
This story originally appeared on Zacks

One stock that might be an intriguing choice for investors right now is Builders FirstSource, Inc. BLDR. This is because this security in the Building Products – Retail space is seeing solid earnings estimate revision activity and is in great company from a Zacks Industry Rank perspective.

- Zacks

This is important because, often times, a rising tide will lift all boats in an industry, as there can be broad trends taking place in a segment that are boosting securities across the board. This is arguably taking place in the Building Products – Retail space as it currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 6 out of more than 250 industries, suggesting it is well-positioned from this perspective, especially when compared to other segments out there.

Meanwhile, Builders FirstSource is actually looking pretty good on its own too. The firm has seen solid earnings estimate revision activity over the past month, suggesting analysts are becoming a bit more bullish on the firm’s prospects in both the short and long term.

In fact, over the past month, current quarter estimates have risen from $1.82 per share to $1.89 per share, while current year estimates have risen from $8.22 per share to $9.26 per share. This has helped BLDR to earn a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), further underscoring the company’s solid position. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

So, if you are looking for a decent pick in a strong industry, consider Builders FirstSource. Not only is its industry currently in the top third, but it is seeing solid estimate revisions as of late, suggesting it could be a very interesting choice for investors seeking a name in this great industry segment.





Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

 

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (BLDR): Free Stock Analysis Report

 

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

 

Zacks Investment Research

More About Stocks

Stocks

Looking for a Growth Stock? 3 Reasons Why Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (YAMHF) is a Solid Choice

Stocks

Here is Why Growth Investors Should Buy Citi Trends (CTRN) Now

Stocks

Looking for a Growth Stock? 3 Reasons Why Lithia Motors (LAD) is a Solid Choice

Read More

Latest on United States

The Business Traveler's Journal

Say Hello to Your Solution to Indoor Digital Pollution

Entrepreneur Deals
News and Trends

Musk, Dorsey Make Fun of Newest Internet Buzzword

Emily Rella

Emily Rella

Finance

Why You’ll Pay More for High-Risk Life Insurance

Katia Iervasi

Read More