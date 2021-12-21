These Are The Top Ten Holdings Of Barry Rosenstein

Barry Rosenstein is an American investor and hedge fund manager. In 2001, he founded hedge firm JANA Partners. Rosenstein started his career as an investment banker focusing on mergers and acquisitions. Before founding JANA Partners, he founded a private equity fund, Sagaponack Partners. Let’s take a look at the top ten holdings of Barry Rosenstein.

Top Ten Holdings Of Barry Rosenstein

We have referred to JANA Partners’ latest 13F (September 2021) filing to come up with the top holdings of Barry Rosenstein. Below are the top ten holdings of Barry Rosenstein:

BlackSky Technology

Founded in 2014, this company offers real-time geospatial intelligence, imagery and related data analytic products and services. Rosenstein owns 1 million shares of Blacksky Technology Inc (NYSE:BKSY) at an estimated average price of $10.35. These shares have a market value of over $10 million and account for 0.83% of his portfolio. He first took position in BlackSky Technology in Q3 2021. BlackSky Technology shares are down over 50% YTD and over 30% in the last one month.

Valvoline

Founded in 1866, this company makes, markets and supplies engine & automotive maintenance products and services. Rosenstein owns more than 1.2 million shares of Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) at an estimated average price of $31.18. These shares have a market value of over $39 million and account for 3.18% of his portfolio. He first took position in Valvoline in Q3 2021. Valvoline shares are up over 50% YTD but are down over 3% in the last one month.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust

With an inception year of 1993, this fund seeks investment results that correspond to the S&P 500 Index. Rosenstein owns 142,934 units of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYMARKET:SPY) at an estimated average price of $332.31. These shares have a market value of over $61 million and account for 4.91% of his portfolio. He first took position in SPY in Q1 2018.

Macy's

Founded in 1929, this company retails consumer goods items. Rosenstein owns more than 4.6 million shares of Macy's Inc (NYSE:M) at an estimated average price of $22.60. These shares have a market value of over $104 million and account for 8.36% of his portfolio. He first took position in Macy's in Q3 2021. Macy's shares are up over 100% YTD but are down almost 30% in the last one month.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings

Founded in 1995, it is a life sciences company that makes available vital information to help health professionals. Rosenstein owns 385,369 shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) at an estimated average price of $218.36. These shares have a market value of over $108 million and account for 8.68% of his portfolio. He first took position in LH in Q4 2020. LH shares are up over 50% YTD and over 8% in the last one month.

CyrusOne

Founded in 2012, it is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. Rosenstein owns more than 1.7 million shares of CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) at an estimated average price of $70.35. These shares have a market value of over $134 million and account for 10.76% of his portfolio. He first took position in CyrusOne in Q1 2021. CyrusOne shares are up over 20% YTD and almost 1% in the last one month.

Encompass Health

Founded in 1984, this company offers post-acute healthcare services. Rosenstein owns more than 2 million shares of Encompass Health Corp (NYSE:EHC) at an estimated average price of $71.96. These shares have a market value of over $150 million and account for 12.02% of his portfolio. He first took position in Encompass Health in Q3 2020. Encompass Health shares are down over 20% YTD and over 2% in the last one month.

Vonage Holdings

Founded in 2000, this company offers communication services through cloud-connected devices. Rosenstein owns more than 10 million shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) at an estimated average price of $12.96. These shares have a market value of over $162 million and account for 12.99% of his portfolio. He first took position in Vonage Holdings in Q1 2021. Vonage Holdings shares are up over 60% YTD and almost 1% in the last one month.

TreeHouse Foods

Founded in 2005, this company makes and distributes private label packaged foods and beverages. Rosenstein owns more than 5 million shares of TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS) at an estimated average price of $45.49. These shares have a market value of over $205 million and account for 16.45% of his portfolio. He first took position in TreeHouse Foods in Q4 2020. TreeHouse Foods shares are down over 5% YTD but are up over 4% in the last one month.

Conagra Brands

Founded in 1919, this company makes and sells processed and packaged foods. Rosenstein owns more than 8 million shares of Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) at an estimated average price of $23.30. These shares have a market value of over $272 million and account for 21.82% of his portfolio. He first took position in Conagra Brands in Q2 2015. Conagra Brands shares are down over 5% YTD but are up over 8% in the last one month.