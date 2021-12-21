Canadian National (CNI) Stock Drops Yesterday: Here's Why

Shares of Canadian National Railway Company CNI declined 6.23% on Dec 20, 2021, closing the trading session at $119.38. Per a Bloomberg report, this was the deepest plunge in eight months.

The downside was due to the development that Jim Vena, who was favored to take over from Jean-Jacques Ruest as the railroad’s CEO, dropped out of the race. TCI Management Ltd, one of Canadian National’s stakeholders with more than 5% interest, was looking to get Ruest replaced by Jim Vena.

TCI was not happy with Canadian National’s performance under Ruest. Management’s decision to pursue the Kansas City Southern acquisition, which ultimately did not materialize, also irked TCI. In October 2021, Ruest had announced his decision to retire at the end of January 2022 (or later when his successor is appointed) as the CNI CEO.

Vena’s move to opt out of the race can be now seen as a setback for TCI. Following his withdrawal, Canadian National aims to look for and announce a new CEO in January 2022. Currently, a committee of the railroad’s board is searching for an appropriate candidate to replace Ruest.

