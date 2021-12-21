Daseke (DSKE) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Daseke (DSKE) closed at $9.48 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.96% move from the prior day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.78%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.61%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.95%.

- Zacks

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 8.92% over the past month. This has lagged the Transportation sector's loss of 3.91% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.63% in that time.

Daseke will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Daseke to post earnings of $0.07 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 41.67%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $385.65 million, up 14.91% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.72 per share and revenue of $1.55 billion. These totals would mark changes of +3500% and +6.47%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Daseke. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Daseke is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

In terms of valuation, Daseke is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 13.04. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.41.

The Transportation - Services industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 57, putting it in the top 23% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Daseke, Inc. (DSKE): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.