Juniper Networks (JNPR) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Juniper Networks (JNPR) closed at $33.60, marking a +1.33% move from the previous day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.78%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.61%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.95%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the computer network equipment maker had gained 2.35% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 6.2% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.63% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Juniper Networks as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Juniper Networks is projected to report earnings of $0.53 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 3.64%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.27 billion, up 4.12% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.71 per share and revenue of $4.71 billion. These totals would mark changes of +10.32% and +5.89%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Juniper Networks. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Juniper Networks currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Juniper Networks's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 19.34. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 23.83, which means Juniper Networks is trading at a discount to the group.

It is also worth noting that JNPR currently has a PEG ratio of 2.15. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Wireless Equipment stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.15 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Wireless Equipment industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 159, which puts it in the bottom 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

