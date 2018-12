Asking the right questions could improve your bottom line.

Condition sales prospects to say yes by asking questions they will agree with. "It's a great day, isn't it?" or "You got an early start today, didn't you?" Little questions like these help start customers on a momentum that builds trust. Subconsciously, because they are agreeing with you, they begin to trust you.

