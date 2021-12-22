This Duo Proves That Life Is Never Too Busy To Make a Difference

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Community contributions make a difference in the lives of many. It's one of several reasons people often support community events and charities of their choice. For Emil and Rada Shakov, the founders of The Youth Fountain, a cosmetic and medical facility, supporting the community is a top priority. The Shakovs have earned a reputation among their patients for providing incredible services while exceeding expectations because of their willingness to go above and beyond. And, while they care about supporting the needs of their clients, their excellence goes beyond what they do within their business. Not only are they helping their patients with medical and cosmetic services, but they're also helping many other people in need of assistance.

Having a genuine love for children as parents themselves, the Shakovs are passionate about doing what they can to help children of all ages and their parents. They know and understand that people from all walks of life face significant obstacles and challenges, including hunger and illness. Understanding that some struggle more than others, they want to provide the support that children and their parents need during those difficult times. While striving to make a difference, the Shakovs make sure to give back to those who can benefit most from what they offer.

"Helping children is something I've always felt passionate about, especially as a mother to children myself. Because it's important to help kids, I've made sure to donate to St. Jude's Children's Hospital regularly. I also like to donate to a local charity that keeps children from going hungry by providing them with nutritious meals," shared Rada Shakov.

As the leading research hospital involved in researching and finding cures and treatment options for different types of childhood cancers, St. Jude's Children's Hospital can always use the extra support from donors. The hospital's funding from donors goes towards research for finding a cure, providing patient care, and helping parents save on medical-related expenses for children with illnesses. The Shakovs believe in the hospital's mission and donate monthly to support the cause and the patients who benefit from contributions.

"My life changed for the better when I had my children, and I can't imagine other children their age and younger or even older going through traumatic situations, such as cancer, hunger, or homelessness," said Rada Shakov. "No child should have to suffer or go without the basics. I believe in helping children in need most and hold these charities close to my heart because of their mission and what they do with the donations received. Knowing I can help children in need makes me feel good."

In addition to supporting local children and those with illnesses relying on medical help from St. Jude's Children's Hospital, experienced medical doctors Emil and Rada Shakov make a regular effort to support the community. They enjoy giving back to the community members by donating food to local food pantries and shopping more at local businesses to support families instead of shopping at the big box stores and corporations that are already making millions.

"I don't like the thought of a child going hungry or without necessities, such as food and shelter," said Rada Shakov. "I'm always donating food to the local food pantry to ensure that no mouth goes unfed. When my children get a bit older, I plan to bring them with me to volunteer and help people at food pantries and shelters, where they can learn to have compassion for the less fortunate. I want my children to experience humility and understand that some people have it harder than others. I know that when they experience what it's like to give back to those in need, it will humble them and mold them into amazing people who enjoy supporting the community as much as I do."

Although St. Jude's Children's Hospital is one of the charities the Shakov's contribute to each month, it's not the only one. Their cosmetic and medical business, The Youth Fountain, donates to many other charities throughout the year with hopes of making a difference in the lives of hundreds of different people. Some of these organizations include Waylon's Southern Thunder Ranch for families coping with the loss of a child and The Boys and Girls Club of Toms River. They've also contributed funds to the construction of Challenger Place, a fantastic all-inclusive playground designed with every child in mind, including those with special needs.

"If it involves children, it's important to me. I learned about many of these charities through my patients, who would talk to me about these charities when they'd come into the office. When I learned more, I became interested, did my research, and decided that making contributions to these charities was the right thing to do," shared Rada Shakov.

Along with their passion for helping children, the Shakovs also believe in supporting veterans, particularly those injured while serving our country. They've donated to the Wounded Warriors Project, Paralyzed Veterans of America, and Disabled Veterans National Foundation. "Not only is it important for us to donate to children in need, but also to the amazing veterans who've fought for our country and the freedom we have today. I feel like it's important to show our gratitude to these individuals who've gone above and beyond to do what they can for us," shared Emil Shakov.

As a contributing founder and skilled surgeon running The Youth Fountain with Rada Shakov, Emil Shakov gives back to the community in many ways. For example, he works on-call, performing emergency surgeries when needed. "When a local patient needs an emergency surgical procedure performed, I'm the one to call," said Emil Shakov.

Despite living busy lives, Emil and Rada Shakov know how important it is to give back to the community, so they make time for it. Believing in the importance of making a difference by helping others, showing compassion, and having empathy, the Shakov's dedicate their spare time to making contributions within the community and beyond. They hope to inspire other professionals to do the same, noting that giving back to others is such a rewarding experience.